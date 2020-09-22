‘Prison Break’ to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

The American drama show ran for five seasons with the first four airing between 2005 and 2009. It was revived in 2017.

Los Angeles: Actor Dominic Purcell says his show, Prison Break, will be back for a sixth season.

The actor took to Instagram to share a post in which he responded to rumours he had heard, and said “Prison Break” would return with a new season, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Purcell shared a photo of himself, and wrote: ‘Rumor number 1. I’m old. Yes. I’m 50…..Rumor number 2. I’m bald. No I have a full head of hair; the people demand I shave it. Rumor number 3, Will season pb 6 happen. Yes….. Rumor number 4. Do I like humans? No. Not on mass. Definitely not.”



The show starred Wentworth Miller as Michael Scofield, while Purcell played his brother Lincoln Burrows. It revolved around Michael’s plan to help Lincoln escape prison after he is sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit.

Season five was a sequel set seven years after the original show, and saw Michael return from the dead as he fought to get his identity back and take down Poseidon, the person responsible for his disappearance.

The series ended with Michael refusing to join the CIA so that he could live a normal life with his family.