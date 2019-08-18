Prisoner commits suicide at Erragadda hospital

By | Published: 3:00 pm

Hyderabad: A prisoner who was under treatment at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda hanged himself to death on Sunday morning.

According to the SR Nagar police, Feroz Khan, 24, prisoner from Cherlapally was admitted at the hospital on August 5 for treatment.

On Sunday, around 6 am Feroz hung himself using a bed sheet from the exhaust fan in the criminal closed male ward. On noticing this, the hospital authorities informed the SR Nagar police who reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

The SR Nagar police registered a case and are investigating.

