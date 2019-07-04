Prisons Department plans park, shopping complex in Sangareddy

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Sangareddy: The Prisons Department is planning to build a children’s park, food court, vehicle service centre, shopping complex and nursery behind the Heritage Jail Museum in Sangareddy district.

Speaking to the media after laying a foundation stone for a new BPCL Petrol bunk at the same place on Thursday, Nawab Shiva Kumar Goud, Superintendent of Sangareddy Jail, said that they will soon ground the works of all the proposed projects. Goud said the department will complete the petrol bunk by August 15 and it will be opened the same day. The Prisons Department had opened the IOCL Petrol Bunk at Kasipur along Bangalore by-pass in the past.

The BPCL petrol bunk is going to be second such petrol bunk the prisons department will operate in Sangareddy town. Since the department was having enough land bank behind Heritage Jail Museum, where they had introduced “Feel the Jail Programme”, Goud has said that they have decided to take up other projects here to with an aim to increase the revenue besides providing employment to inmates of the Jail.

BPCL authorities, Gunna Rao, Tripati, Harsha, Deputy Superintendent of Jail, Venkateshwarlu and others were present.

