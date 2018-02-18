Prisons Dept ties up with IOC for jobs for women

By | Published: 1:07 am 1:09 am

Hyderabad: As part of its endeavour to provide employment to former women convicts, widows and single women in private petrol filling stations, the Prisons Department has entered into an agreement with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Ltd.

Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Service VK Singh has asked women, who were released from jail after completing their terms, single women and widows to approach jail superintendents concerned in their district for employment.

A salary of more than Rs.9,000 would be provided to those who evince interest in working at petrol pumps.

“We have given jobs to 2,000 women in petrol pumps and other industries,” he said, adding that the department’s objective was to rehabilitate poor and jobless women along with former women convicts by providing employment to them.

Huge benefit

“Families hailing from economically backward classes and their children will benefit if employment is provided to the women,” Singh said.

The department is also conducting a Prisoners’ Sports Meet from February 20 to 22 at the Cherlapally Central Prison. Prisoners from all jails in the State would participate in the contest, which would have competitions in athletics, cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, etc.

The sports meet would be inaugurated by a former prisoner who has been reformed. The department is organizing the meet to give encouragement and hope for a dignified life to all prisoners.

Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy will participate as chief guest during the concluding ceremony on February 22.