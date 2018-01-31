Prisons DG sees attempts to scuttle Hyderabad’s beggar rehab drive

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Certain beggars and their supporters do not want the government to rehabilitate them because they were earning easy money by organising a begging racket, Prisons Director-General VK Singh said here on Tuesday.

The department was offering a reward of Rs 1,000 for giving information on the location of beggars. “We are also providing star dormitory facilities which a good hotel may not provide,” he said adding that 90 per cent of beggars were already off the road.

“We have started imparting necessary skills and education to them as part of the rehabilitation scheme,” Singh said, adding that the department had launched a comprehensive rehabilitation package to ensure that the problem was done away with in two months.

Reacting to misleading information on the rehabilitation process, Singh clarified that rehabilitation of beggars was a bold and innovative step of the government but some vested interests were trying to malign the scheme because they did not want it to succeed.

He said all the organisations which were facing problems in extending facilities to beggars due to paucity of funds or adequate infrastructure should hand them over to the Anand Ashram for proper care and facilities.