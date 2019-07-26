Pritam loves working with filmmakers who are friends

By | Published: 4:54 pm

Bollywood composer Pritam is looking forward to the second half of the year. With multiple releases lined up, he says he loves collaborating and reuniting with filmmakers who are his close friends. His upcoming films include Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. “Working with Nitesh has been a joy.

His films are not musicals but the stories and the treatment are so beautiful that the songs, though situational, stay with the audience,” said Pritam, whose last outing with Nitesh was Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Dangal, which went on to win several awards. Pritam, who earlier collaborated with Imtiaz Ali for films such as Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal, again collaborates with the filmmaker for the upcoming Aajkal, featuring Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan. He is also working with the Barfi! maker Anurag Basu for his upcoming film. Pritam and Basu go back a long way, from the time the filmmaker directed Gangster in 2006.