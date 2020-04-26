Private accommodation for health care workers provided in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has arranged private accommodation facilities for doctors and other workers who are providing health care facilities to Covid-19 positive patients at Gandhi Hospital. As part of these efforts, accommodation is being provided to 44 medical officers, 99 staff nurses and 12 lab technicians.

Earlier, the State Health Department had indicated that in case of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, medical professionals have to be recruited and also provided proper accommodation in Hyderabad. Responding to the requests, the government made the arrangements.

