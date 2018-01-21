Private agency to demolish illegal hoardings in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Cracking the whip against unauthorised hoardings in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is roping in a private advertising agency to demolish 333 illegal hoardings across the city.

Since GHMC lacks required equipment and trained manpower to take up the demolition of hoardings, services of a private agency would be availed to execute the works.

There are over 2,600 authorised hoardings in GHMC limits and the municipal corporation earns about Rs 29 crore annually. Permissions for new hoardings are not being approved since last few years after some hoardings collapsed in a few areas.

The municipal corporation had conducted a survey and identified 333 hoardings in different parts of the city as illegal ones. Besides loss of revenue for the civic body, these hoardings are put in places that are not approved by experts.

Now, acting tough on such hoardings, the GHMC has decided to demolish these structures and instructions have been issued to Advertisement Engineers to supervise the demolition works in respective zones, to weigh the confiscated material and certify the weigh slips.

The AE’s have been ordered to lodge complaints in local police stations, in case any agency or individual hinders the demolition work. “Specifically, they have been instructed not to entertain any oral or telephonic messages in contravention with the demolition orders,” said a senior official.

The Deputy Municipal Commissioners have been directed to provide additional manpower, if required for executing the demolition, besides coordinating with local police to ensure smooth conduct of the demolition works.