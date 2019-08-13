Private bus catches fire in Hyderabad, no casualties

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: A private bus caught fire at Moosapet in Kukatpally here in the early hours of Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

The driver, who noticed smoke from the air-conditioner, stopped the bus immediately and evacuated the only three passengers who were aboard.

According to the police, the bus was on its way from Hyderabad to Tirupati. When it reached Moosapet, smoke erupted from the air-conditioner of the bus. Fire personnel who were alerted doused the fire. The Kukatpally police are investigating the issue.

In another incident, a minor fire broke out in Startup Solutions on the fourth floor of Croma Building in Somajiguda in the afternoon. A short circuit is suspected to have led to the fire.

Furniture and other material in the office were gutted. A fire tender from Punjagutta doused the fire. The Punjagutta police are investigating the matter.