Private hospitals exploiting poor patients: Bandi

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called upon party youth wing activists to help Covid-19 patients who are being fleeced by some private hospitals. In a meeting with party secretaries and yuva morcha leaders, he said that party cadre must stand by the poor who are unable to pay the exorbitant bills charged by hospitals.

“As the government medical machinery has failed to protect the poor, now they are looking for treatment in private hospitals. While a few are selling all they have to pay the bills, others are suffering in silence. The BJP will fight on behalf of such people as the government has failed to protect their interests despite repeated warnings of the High Court,” he said.

He observed that the private hospitals instead of helping the patients during the troubled times are exploiting them. At a time when the whole world was confident of a vaccine for Covid at the earliest, private hospitals must provide health care at affordable rates, he said.

“BJP while commending the hard work of the paramedical staff, also demands that the government instill confidence in the common man in government run hospitals,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .