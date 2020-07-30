Private hospitals fleece patients in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:34 pm

Mancherial: Some private hospitals in Mancherial town are allegedly treating Covid-19 patients without obtaining permission from the Directorate of Public Health, and are reportedly charging hefty fees in the name of medical investigations and services.

Sources said a doctor who works with the district surveillance wing of the Health and Medical Department has started providing treatment to symptomatic persons at a private nursing home at Bellampalli chowrasta. “The doctor started the medical services without obtaining the mandatory permission from the Directorate of Public Health,” the sources said.

Another doctor posted at an isolation centre who also owns a popular hospital is also testing persons with symptoms and providing them treatment. Many other hospitals in the town are secretly admitting persons with coronavirus symptoms and their doctors are prescribing various drugs and carrying out diagnosis for the acute respiratory disease.

“The patients are being fleeced by these hospitals. For instance, a patient is charged anywhere between Rs 15,000 and 20,000 per day for undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. They are forced to pay Rs 7,000 for testing for the virus. People are coughing up huge amounts to buy drugs, personal protective equipment and other requirements,” the source said.

The hospitals are accused of flouting guidelines and safety measures at the time of treating a patient or conducting tests. When asked, In-charge District Medical and Health Officer Dr Neeraja said she would slap notices on the hospitals that provide medical services to Covid-19 patients if it is brought to her notice.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .