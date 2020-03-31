Private hospitals ready to support govt: IMA chief

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Mancherial: The Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Mancherial unit president Dr P Ramana said that private nursing homes were ready to extend any support to the government whenever required in the wake of outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Ramana and General Secretary Dr Ravi Prasad addressed pressmen in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Ramana stated that the private hospitals of the district headquarters remained closed and cancelled outpatient services to stop the spread of the virus. He informed that a few hospitals and special doctors were rendering medical services during emergencies such as deliveries and children related problems. He added that the nursing homes were always dedicated to serve the society and would extend all support to the government when needed.

Ramana regretted that some patients were approaching doctors, citing minor health problems despite lockdown. He requested the public not to come out for silly reasons and not to become carriers of the novel coronavirus. He urged them to maintain physical distance. He stated that pregnant women might consult gynaecologists whenever they face some health problem.

Dr Mallesh, Dr Chetan, Dr Srinivas Yeggana belonging to different hospitals were present.