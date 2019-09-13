Private hospitals should not declare dengue fevers: Etala Rajender

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Karimnagar: Health Minister Etala Rajender on Friday categorically said that private nursing homes cannot declare dengue cases since only the District Medical and Health Office is authorised to confirm and declare whether a patient is suffering from dengue or not after conducting Elisa test.

Rajender was speaking at review meeting with health and municipal officials on prevention of viral fevers at the District Collectorate here. “Some private nursing homes are spreading panic among the people by declaring dengue fever without conducting Elisa test and in the process, are charging huge fees,” he said.

Stating that normal fever can be controlled within four to five days just with paracetamol, the Minister said people, however, are spending Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 for treatment of normal fevers in private hospitals. “Hospitals should not declare whether a particular case was dengue without conducting Elisa test,” he said, and sought bigger control by DMHO over private nursing homes.

The Minister said burden on district headquarters hospitals would be reduced if Primary Health Centers functioned properly. Besides field visits, PHCs should organize health camps under their limits. Doctors and staff should be available in PHCs. ASHA and Anganwadi workers should be available in villages and attend to people suffering with fevers.

Rajender advised the DMHO to get details of OP and IP patients from both private and government hospitals by 5 pm every day and send rapid action teams to the areas where the situation was serious.

Talking about personal hygiene and maintaining clean localities, he said it was possible to put an end to the spread of viral fevers by taking preventive measures.

Asking the officials to do sramadanam with the cooperation of people, he wanted to take up sanitation works in a big way as part of 30 days action plan.

Minister instructed officials to shift garbage to dumping yards every day, sprinkle bleaching power besides dropping oil balls in stagnated water.

Advising the people not to drop plastic, papers, garbage in stagnated water, he wanted to clean dirty areas in hostels, schools, government offices and other institutions to check the spread of mosquitoes. Use modern spraying machines in municipalities.

Instructing officials to clean water tanks for every 15 days, minister said only chlorinated water should be used for drinking purpose.

