Private junior colleges told to follow rules

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has directed all the private junior college managements to not make admissions for the academic year 2018-19 before issuance of admission schedule.

The Board in a press release on Saturday said admissions made before announcement of the admission schedule will not be valid and stringent action will be initiated against the erring managements. Further, the parents have been asked not to admit their child in any junior college before the schedule was issued.

The Board said a list of affiliated junior colleges for the academic year 2018-19 would be placed on its website. After issuance of admission timetable, parents have to check the list of colleges and courses which has affiliation from the Board and later join their wards, the Board said.