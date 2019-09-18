Private photographer dies in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Mancherial: A 40-year old private photographer died on the spot when his motorcycle rammed into a large cement bin meant for raising flower bearing trees at Ramnagar here on Wednesday early morning.

Mancherial Sub-Inspector said B Omkar Yadav the deceased was Siripuram Bhogaraju, a resident of Chunnambattiwada of the town. Bhogaraju was a member of public relations wing of MLA N Diwakar Rao.

Bhogaraju suffered serious head injuries when he fell from the bike which hit the bin, resulting in instantaneous death for him at around 6 am. He was returning from a friend’s home at the time of the mishap. Some passersby noticed his body and alerted cops who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Mancherial district headquarters hospital.

The photographer is survived by wife and two children.

His wife Sumalatha lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered and investigations were taken up.

Meanwhile, some locals and motorists regretted that the potholes on the flyover and battered road were contributing accidents, resulting in death of nearly 10 persons and injuries to scores of civilians in the past few months. They demanded repairs of the stretch at the earliest. They said that the road was damaged by recent rains.