Private Psychiatry association joins protest

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: In solidarity with the doctors who are on strike in West Bengal, the Indian Association of Private Psychiatry (IAPP) joined the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other medical organisations to observe a complete shutdown of out-patient services in all psychiatry clinics and hospitals across the country on Monday.

The IAPP condemned the violence against doctors and demanded for urgent measures to ensure safety of doctors. The Association sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

In a statement, IAPP president Dr. G Prasad Rao emphasised the need for a new law to protect the doctors from unruly violence by family and relatives of the patients. He urged the Union government to come up with an ordinance during the ongoing Parliament session to instill confidence among the medical fraternity.

“Assaults on doctors and health institutions have become a national problem. It is not possible for doctors to work under a threatening atmosphere as it affects their mental health. No doctor wants to put the life of his patient in danger. It may be possible very soon, that the doctors again start going abroad for job and practice, unless their safety is ensured,” he said.

