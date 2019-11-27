Private school teacher gets lifer for colleague’s murder in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Tuesday sentenced a private school teacher for life imprisonment for killing his woman colleague. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict.

It was in March, 2015 that C Shiva Prasad killed his former colleague Sri Devi by setting her ablaze in her house at Medipally. Sri Devi, who was working as a teacher at a private school, had met her colleague Shiva Prasad. Prasad, who frequently used to meet Devi in her house, had some financial transactions with her.

In the process, on March 24, Prasad came to Devi’s house and picked up an argument regarding the matter of launching a private school in partnership. The argument turned worse when he, in a fit of rage, pushed her down and set her ablaze with kerosene killing her on the spot. The Medipally police booked a case of murder and subsequently arrested Shiva Prasad.

