Private schools should collect only monthly fee: Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar has asserted that private recognised schools should strictly adhere to the GO 46 issued by the State government recently and collect only monthly fee from parents.

He also urged the parents to pay the fee within the prescribed period to ensure that teachers too do not suffer due to lack of salaries.

In a meeting with the representatives of the Telangana Recognised Schools Managements Association (TRSMA) at the Ministers’ Quarters on Wednesday, Vinod Kumar pointed out that the pandemic had created a crisis in the lives of all and both school managements and parents should cooperate.

He asked the private recognised schools to conduct online classes in accordance with the State government guidelines and the Covid-19 norms.

TRSMA president Yadagiri Shekhar Rao, general secretary Madhusudhan and other members of the association were present.

