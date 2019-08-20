Private universities to set aside 25% seats for TS students

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Twenty-five per cent of seats in all courses in private universities in the State will be reserved for students from Telangana. These students should have studied for at least two years in the State.

This apart, a child whose parent or parents were born in or worked in the State at least for two years would also be treated as a student from Telangana. These are among the several rules and regulations issued by the government for establishing private universities in the State here on Tuesday.

For establishing a private university in the State, a minimum of 20 acres of land under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits and 30 acres outside HMDA should be registered in the name of the Society. Also the sponsoring body must establish a corpus fund of Rs 10 crore at the time of staring of the university.

According to the orders, the sponsoring body should also show proof of funds to the tune of Rs 30 crore in fixed deposit to support various activities like construction of buildings, infrastructure and campus development etc. On receiving a proposal for setting up a private university, a six-member committee will examine the applications and submit its recommendations to the State government. On the basis of these recommendations, the government will take a decision to accept or seek modifications to the proposal or reject it.

Already several corporates, private college managements and companies have evinced interest in setting up private universities in the State. They will have to adhere to these rules now.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter