Privatisation gained momentum in Modi rule: CPI

Khammam: Privatisation has gained momentum in the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleged Communist Party of India (CPI) senior leader Puvvada Nageswar Rao.

Several public sector entities were being handed over to corporate forces in the country. Due to privatisation lakhs of people were losing their jobs. Unemployment rate was increasing in the country and it was dangerous, he noted.

He hoisted the party flag commemorating Labour Day celebrations here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion the CPI leader lamented that because of the faulty policies of the rulers workers were losing their rights, which were result of decades of fight. The Centre remained inactive even as lakhs of workers have been losing their livelihood following lockdown. The financial conditions in the country turned worrisome as the ruling party has lacked foresightedness, Nageswar Rao noted.

The party district secretary Potu Prasad, leaders B Hemantha Rao and others were present.

Blood donation by TRSKV

A blood donation camp was organised by the activists of TRS Karmika Vibhagam marking International Labour Day on Friday in Khammam. As many as 20 workers affiliated to Telangana State Petrol Bunk Workers Association donated blood. The district president of TRS KV Mettu Vasanth informed that the organisation would distribute vegetables to the workers for the next one week. He urged the governments to provide sanitisers and face masks to petrol bunk workers.

