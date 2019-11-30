Privatisation of public sector causing economic falloff: K Sambasiva Rao

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Khammam: Privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs) by the BJP-led Central Government has been leading to slowdown of Indian economy, said CPI joint secretary K Sambasiva Rao.

He said the NDA government led by Narendra Modi at the Centre had accelerated privatisation process and it had been showing bad impact on the economy. The quarterly GDP growth rate has touched its lowest in six years and was recorded 4.5 per cent.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, had offered Rs 2.20 lakh crore worth incentives to corporate companies yet there was no improvement in the growth rate, said the CPI leader to the press persons here on Saturday. Rao said the financial situation in Telangana was not any better.

Referring to recent atrocities against women in the State, he said the State government should take stringent measures to punish the culprits and ensure safety of women and girls. Some of the latest developments have created panic among women, he added.

On the TSRTC strike, the CPI leader said it was only the Left parties that stood by the workers. The other political parties failed to continue their support to the striking workers. The CPI would become strong in Telangana in the days to come, he added.

