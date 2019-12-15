Priyanka Aelay carving out her own niche

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Born in 1990 in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Priyanka Aelay has carved a niche for herself in the artist community with her progressive artworks. Having graduated with a BFA from Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture & Fine Arts University, Hyderabad, in 2011, she has participated in many art shows and and an art camp, ’21 artists’.

With artist-father Laxman Aelay for inspiration, she set off on her own creative journey dabbling in a variety of media, transforming and emerging in the direction of creating an identity of her own. Her works can be read as an affirmation of the ‘self’ as a repressed rhetoric and as a discursive quip in terms of rethinking the fundamental system of concepts or the ‘kunstwollen'(artistic will).

For her, the source comes from her nostalgic intertextuality and her reveries between physicality and meta-physicality of the forms, ‘flora and fauna’ unfathomably coexist and confer a complex narrative of ‘life’ and the bewilderment.

Priyanka was invited for an art residency at Bordeaux, France, organised collectively by the Krishnakriti Art Foundation (Kalakriti Art Gallery) and Bordeaux Metropole. She tied the knot with businessman Ajay Prakash last year.

