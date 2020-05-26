Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrates their second anniversary

By | Published: 2:55 pm

Much in love Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recall memories of their first date, and Priyanka offered a glimpse of her first picture with Nick Jonas that was clicked two years back. The couple shared pictures on social media and expressed their love and thanking each other.

Priyanka took to Instagram and wrote “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights… ❤️😍” and after hour Nick Jonas posted another picture and wrote “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today.

It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years ❤️❤️”