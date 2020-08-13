Priyanka Chopra is gripped by wanderlust

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Mumbai: Sitting at home in a world paralysed by Covid lockdown, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be gripped with wanderlust.

In a new snapshot she has posted on Instgram, Priyanka looks out of a window. She has captioned the image as, “Wanderlust”.

View this post on Instagram Wanderlust… 🛣 📷: @divya_jyoti A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Aug 12, 2020 at 12:13pm PDT



Priyanka has been busy working out amid the lockdown, and she recently shared that she loves doing push-ups, especially when her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, is involved in the activity.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in “The White Tiger”, an upcoming Netflix adaptation where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.