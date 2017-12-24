Priyanka Chopra ‘may miss’ her doctorate felicitation ceremony

By | Published: 4:35 pm 3:34 pm

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra might have to miss out on the “special moment” of getting honoured with a doctorate degree by the Bareilly International University due to “fog lock down”.

Priyanka, currently in Delhi, was supposed to visit Bareilly on Sunday to attend the ceremony.

“Weather Gods and Goddesses, please do your thing and clear the skies. I really need to get to Bareilly! Fog lock down. This can’t be happening,” Priyanka tweeted.

“I can’t believe the ATC (air traffic controller) won’t let me take off, saying it’s not safe. My heart is breaking. This was supposed to be such a special moment. I actually may miss it. Bareilly calling,” she added.

The university chancellor Keshav Kumar Agrawal was supposed to honour the “Quantico” star with the degree in the presence of Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.