Priyanka Chopra recalls winning Miss India

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to complete 20 years in the business of entertainment. She has decided to recall memorable moments of her journey so far.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a video in which she is seen remembering the moment when she won Miss India pageant in 2000.

“Alright guys, we’re doing this! I’m watching footage from my Miss India pageant in 2000! This is where it all began… If you’ve never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat. #20in2020 @missindiaorg,” Priyanka captioned the video.



She went on to win Miss World the same year.

Priyanka, who was 18 when she won the pageant, recalled in the video how she was not expecting to win and had booked a return ticket!

Right now, Priyanka is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix’s “The White Tiger”, starring Rajkummar Rao. She recently signed a multi-million deal with a leading OTT platform.