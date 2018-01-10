Priyanka Chopra returns as Alex Parrish in ‘Quantico’ season 3

By | Published: 1:06 pm

New York: Actress Priyanka Chopra is returning as Alex Parrish in the third season of American drama series ‘Quantico’.

Priyanka, on Wednesday, on Twitter shared a poster from the show, which read: “Alex Parrish is back with ‘Quantico’ season 3”.

“And she’s back…Can’t wait to share this with you! April 26 ‘Quantico’ season 3 The return of Alex Parrish,” she captioned the poster.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen reprising her role of FBI agent Alex Parrish. The third season of the show has been shot here.

Besides ‘Quantico’, the ‘Mary Kom’ actress has already completed her next film ‘Isn’t It Romantic’, featuring Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. It is slated to release on February 14, 2019.

She will also star as a single mom in ‘A Kid Like Jake’ alongside Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.