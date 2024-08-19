Priyanka Chopra shares pics of daughter Maltie’s playdate with Preity Zinta’s twins

By ANI Published Date - 19 August 2024, 11:30 AM

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra, who often shares moments from her personal and professional life with her fans, has once again left them delighted by posting adorable pictures of her daughter Maltie.

This time, the little one was seen enjoying a sunny weekend with friends, including Preity Zinta‘s twins, Jai and Gia.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a cute picture of baby Maltie playing outdoors in Los Angeles. The picture showed the children having a great time together under the bright sun.

In the picture, Maltie is joined by a couple of her friends, two of whom are Preity Zinta’s kids, Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

Preity too took to her Instagram Stories to repost the pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’ and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.

‘The Bluff’ which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban.’The Bluff’ is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers’ banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Apart from ‘The Bluff’, Priyanka is also set to star in ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Preity, on the other hand, is all set to make her comeback in the industry with Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial ‘Lahore 1947’. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.

‘Lahore 1947’, produced under Aamir Khan’s banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan’s Productions. The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.