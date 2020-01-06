Priyanka, Digvijaya slam PM Modi, Shah over JNU violence

By | Published: 12:12 pm

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Digvijaya Singh has criticised the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday. “India has an established global reputation as a liberal democracy. Now Modi-Shah’s goons are rampaging through our universities, spreading fear among our children, who should be preparing for a better future,” Priyanka tweeted.

“To add insult to injury, BJP leaders are all over the media pretending that it wasn’t their goons who unleashed this violence. The people are not deceived,” she added. Meanwhile, commenting on the incident Digvijaya Singh said, “I condemn this incident… This whole incident happened on the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.” Meanwhile, the Secretary of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has called the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of JNU to his office on Monday.

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.