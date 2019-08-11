Priyanka Gandhi to visit Sonebhadra on Aug 13 to meet tribals

Her visit comes almost three weeks after Priyanka Gandhi was detained in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh when she was going to meet the family victims.

File Photo: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Ubha village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonebhadra district to meet family members of the tribal community who were killed in a caste carnage last month.

A Congress leader told IANS that the visit will take place on Tuesday.

He said she will visit the village where at least 10 people of Gond community died in caste violence over a land dispute.

A day after her detention at the Chunar fort by the district administration, the members of tribal community walked for almost 70 km to meet Priyanka Gandhi.