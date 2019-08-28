Priyanka lashes out at UP govt for failing to assure safety to women

By | Published: 2:19 pm

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to assure safety to women, a day after an FIR was lodged against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand after a student went missing following her allegation that the BJP leader had been harassing her.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Chanappa had said the BJP leader has been booked under IPC sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on the complaint of the student’s father.

“Not a single day passes in Uttar Pradesh when the BJP government manages to assure women that you are safe and you will get justice if anything happens with you #EnoughIsEnough,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Tagging a related story, Priyanka said,”In Uttar Pradesh, it looks similar to the Unnao case. If a woman complains against a BJP leader, then she is not guaranteed justice, even her own safety is not guaranteed, #EnoughIsEnough.”

उत्तर प्रदेश में ये उन्नाव मामले जैसा ही दुहराव लग रहा है। अगर कोई महिला BJP नेता के खिलाफ शिकायत करती है, तो उसको न्याय मिलना तो दूर की बात, उसकी खुद की सुरक्षा की भी गारंटी नहीं रहती। #EnoughIsEnough — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 28, 2019

The father of the student had filed a complaint with the police accusing Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, a charge refuted by his lawyer who claimed it was a “conspiracy” to blackmail him.

The woman’s father on Tuesday alleged that she has gone missing at the behest of the 72-year-old BJP leader, who heads Mumukshu ashram. She is a post-graduate student in one of the colleges run by the ashram.