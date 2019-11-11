Priyanka Jawalkar shares about being a celebrity

By | Published: 11:32 pm 11:36 pm

Taxiwala star Priyanka Jawalkar is back with another anthological movie. It’s been a longtime since she scored a hit with her second movie on Telugu silver screen.

A computer science graduate, Priyanka initially came to light with short films. Finding her passion into acting, the Telugu beauty grabbed the chance to pair with Telugu heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda in Taxiwala.

Unlike other aspiring lot, Priyanka wanted to master her craft before stepping into the glamour field and joined training classes for four months under a professor of Theatre of Arts NJ Bikshu.

Born into a conservative Marathi family, Priyanka loves to binge watch Netflix content and watch YouTube vlogs in her free time. On quizzing who would grab the actors attention, “Own a puppy you will have all my attention,” she laughs. “I used to brush my teeth after taking bath now it has changed and I can be a very messy partner to live with. There’s a spot in my room which has a bunch of clothes that needs to folded for over a week now but still I love being myself,” she adds.

“Now after almost a year it’s sinking in when people come up for selfies. Otherwise, I am just comfortable being myself and considering it as a job. I love to travel right now. Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir is on my mind,” the actor shares about getting used to being a celebrity.

Priyanka had explored into many things before entering film industry. “I have completed my diploma degree from Nift in Fashion Clothing and Technology. Also, I did a brief course in statistics for 8 months from the US. I had worked for an MNC company for a period of 6 months,” she says.

On talking about her future project, the actor shares, “Right now I am done shooting for a project which is anthological. Ushhhhh let it be a secret until the formal announcement. It’s a total contrast to Taxiwala story. This movie is really challenging for me as it demanded a lot to perform. That’s why it piqued my interest to go ahead with the film.”

Apart from that, she is still listing to the scripts related to web content not just in Telugu but also Hindi. “At the end of the day it is the story which is the hero. Web or silver screen all that matters is story,” concludes Priyanka Jawalkar.