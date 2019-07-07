Priyanka, Nick dancing under the Tuscany sky is winning hearts

By | Published: 2:45 pm

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having the time of their life vacationing in Tuscany, and the latter’s latest post is proof.

From cooking Pasta for each other to dancing under the Tuscany sky, the couple is setting major relationship goals for their audiences.

Nick shared a video on Instagram featuring him and his other half dancing against the backdrop of a gorgeous sunset in Tuscany.

The couple can be seen dancing intimately to Dean Martin’s romantic track ‘Volare’.

Setting the temperature high, the romantic dance ends with Nick planting a kiss on Priyanka’s forehead.

The ‘Desi Girl’ was quick to comment on the video with a smiley depicting a face with red hearts as eyes.

The video left fans in awe, praising the couple for defining vacation goals and romance.

“Vacation Goals,” commented Christian Hebel, an American violinist.

Actor Jonathan Tucker wrote, “Filmed this. It’s just the three of us. Together in Tuscany. Doing Italian stuff together. Just the three of us.” The post comes just days after Nick shared a picture of himself with Priyanka striking a romantic pose right under a board that reads ‘La via dell’Amore’ which means ‘The Way of Love’.

The ‘Sucker’ singer had also shared a monochrome picture with his lady love enjoying a boat ride in the ‘city of love’ Paris.

Priyanka and Nick were in France to attend the second wedding of the singer’s brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Joe and Sophie tied the knot on June 29 at a chateau in France after first getting hitched in Las Vegas on May 1 post the Billboard Music Awards 2019.