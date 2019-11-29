Priyanka Reddy murder: Four detained in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:57 pm 1:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have reportedly detained four persons including truck drivers and cleaners in connection with P.Priyanka Reddy’s death here on Friday.

The prime suspect, identified as Mohd Pasha, along with others is suspected to have kidnapped, gang-raped and killed her. Pasha is a native of Mahbubnagar district.

They were caught based on footage from the surveillance cameras which were examined as part of investigation.

Police suspect the assailants had punctured her scooter and kidnapped her on the pretext of helping her to repair the flat tyre.

They took her to the secluded place near the Tondupally toll gate, raped between the parked trucks and killed her.

Police are yet to ascertain if Priyanka was bludgeoned or strangulated to death.

The body was later taken in a truck to the culvert and burnt under it. Meanwhile, the scooter was taken by one of the suspects and abandoned on the roadside in Kothur on the outskirts.

Outraged and deeply anguished by the murder of #Priyankareddy I am confident that @TelanganaDGP & the police will catch the animals who committed this heinous crime & deliver justice at the earliest. I’ll personally monitor the case too. Anyone in distress, please dial 100 🙏 🙏 — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 29, 2019

