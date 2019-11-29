Priyanka Reddy murder: Parents of accused unaware of son’s criminal mind

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Narayanpet: The parents of Md Pasha, the main accused in the rape and brutal murder of Dr Priyanka Reddy, were totally unaware of their son’s criminal nature. Pasha’s mother, who is a resident of Jakler village of Makthal mandal, told media persons that Pasha had come home at around 1 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and had told her that he had met with an accident involving a Scooty, after which he went to sleep.

At around 3 am, police personnel came and arrested her son. She didn’t know why they were taking him into custody. She said they were completely unaware of the criminal act perpetrated by their son. She said that Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chennakeshavulu, the other three accused who are residents of neighbouring Gudigandla village, used to come to their house sometimes when Pasha was at home.

Pasha’s father said his son was a normal person and a good man and that if what he has done is true, this would be the first time that he has committed a crime. He told media persons that if found guilty, any action could be initiated against his son.

