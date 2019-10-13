Priyanshu wins Bahrain International

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: Priyanshu Rajawat, a student from SAI-Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad clinched men’s singles title in the Bahrain International Series by stunning the top-seeded Jason Antonu Ho Shue from Canada 16-21, 21-7, 21-12 after going a game down at Isa Town, on Sunday.

Earlier, Priyanshu had downed the second-seeded Ade Resky Dwicahyo 21-17 21-15 to reach pre-quarters.

Road to title: Final: Bt Jason Anthony Ho Shue (1) 16-21 21-7 21-12; Semifinal: Bt Saran Jamsri 23-21 21-19; Quarterfinal: Bt S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian 21-11 21-6; Pre-quarterfinal: Bt Ade Resky Dwicahyo (2) 21-17 21-15; Second round: Bt Imam Adi Kusuma Atmaja 21-16 25-23; First round: Bt Arnick Plungvachira 21-14 21-14.

