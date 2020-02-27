Pro, anti CAA meets keep police in tight spot in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:11 am 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: An increasing number of applicants seeking permission for holding pro and anti CAA, NRC and NPR meetings and programmes has put the City Police in a tight spot. Having come under fire for ‘selectively’ giving permissions, the police officials are now groping in the dark as to how to deal with the issue.

So far, the city has seen about 230 pro and anti CAA, NRC and NPR programmes since the issue started in December. Of the total, around 50 were held after taking permission while the remaining were held without police permission. Cases were registered against violators in certain instances.

The point of worry for the police is mobilizing an adequate number of personnel. For every meeting like a dharna or roadside demonstration, the police have to draft a minimum of 30 persons for bandobast to ensure there is no law and order problem and to streamline traffic.

“For bigger meetings like the one recently held at Quli Qutb Shah Stadium and Dharna Chowk at Indira Park, around 100 to 200 personnel are required. It is because the issue is sensitive and both the pro and anti-groups are very active and could result in trouble,” pointed out a senior police officer citing instances of trouble in various cities.

A bandobast generally involves mobilizing police teams from local police stations, City Armed Reserve police, Commissioner’s Task Force, Special Branch, Traffic Police and Home Guard platoons.

“Apart from the venue, security arrangements have to be made on the route leading to the venue including communal sensitive spots or localities nearby and roof tops on nearby high rises,” explained the officer.

He says, extra fuel for police vehicles has to be arranged for patrolling on the roads around the venue and mobilizing personnel. “For bigger meetings, the Rapid Action Force is to be kept on stand-by which in turn results in an additional expenditure of a few lakhs for every 24 hours,” the official said.

“If meetings are held on daily basis, it affects the regular work of investigation and patrolling. A senior officer of the rank of ACP has to be present for every programme, be it a rally, dharna, sit-in or public meeting,” the police said.

With the increase in number of applications, the police are now taking feedback from various wings of the police before granting permission. The police are likely to convey a meeting of religious heads and noted personalities of both communities separately to discuss the issue.

Hyderabad Police on alert mode

11Hyderabad: With violence raging in Delhi for the last three days, the Hyderabad Police are on high alert to prevent any possible trouble in the city. Senior police officials are closely monitoring the situation in communally sensitive pockets of the city. All Station House Officers and Assistant Commissioners of Police were asked to stay alert till late night.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar spent nearly three hours in parts of the old city on Tuesday night. The police will continue to be vigilant for the next few days. “There are no specific inputs about any trouble. As a precautionary measure, patrolling is stepped up,” a senior official said.

Teams of police personnel in civilian clothes were deployed at sensitive pockets of the city to keep a tab on any suspicious activity.

