Pro, anti-CAA rallies held in Peddapalli

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Peddapalli: Peddapalli town reverberated with the slogans supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and National Register of Citizens on Saturday. While the Akhila Bharatiya Vidhyarti Parishad (ABVP) took out a pro-CAA rally, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the contentious Citizenship Act staged protest demonstrations in the town.

The ABVP activists took out the rally by holding 150-metre long national flag whereas the JAC members took out a rally by holding placards opposing the Act. Speaking on the occasion, Goda Satyanarayana, Sambagh Sangatan Mantri, found fault with the opposition parties for misguiding and creating confusion among public by flaring up agitations across the county.

On the other hand, the JAC leaders alleged that the CAA was designed to target Muslims. Discrimination in the name of caste, religion, gender, creed and others was against the basic fundamental of the Indian Constitution, they stressed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .