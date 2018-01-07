Pro kabbadi players get hero’s welcome

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: It was not Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli, or PV Sindhu or Saina Nehwal that sent the children into a frenzy, but it was the presence of pro-kabbadi players like Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar and Deepak Niwas Hooda that triggered unbounded joy at DPS & Pallavi Model School academy launch on Saturday morning.

Stunned by the enthusiastic welcome, Narwal, star player of the three-time Pro-Kabaddi champions Patna Pirates, said that the popularity of kabaddi was increasing enormously in the country. “Kabaddi stands at the second place in terms of viewership after cricket. This is a very good sign for Indian kabaddi”, he said, adding India would win the first gold medal for kabaddi in Olympics if it was added in the quadrennial event.

All-rounder Hooda, who played for Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan, expressed the view that Hyderabad was one of his favourite places as it was a great sports hub. It was also the headquarter of badminton and he was extremely delighted with the great initiation by both DPS & Pallavi Model School, he said.

Tomar said he was happy to be a part of the mega event. “I found that the children are very talented and if they are groomed well, they will definitely become good players. It’s really a good initiation by DPS & Pallavi Model School.

Kabaddi as a sport has evolved gradually over the years and attained fame in recent years due to which kabaddi has become a career choice for many”, said Tomar, the most expensive player with Rs 93 lakh in Indian Pro Kabaddi history.