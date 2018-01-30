‘Proactive policies pushed Telangana to top’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:15 am 1:14 am

Hyderabad: Telangana along with four other States accounted for 70 per cent of the exports. According to industry leaders, the result was mainly because of the proactive polices of the State including ensuring continuous power supply.

“Telangana has been in the forefront to bring in reforms. The State’s has achieved a higher GDP growth than the national average. The policy framework is strengthening the industrial landscape. The State has already announced several sectoral policies. The thrust is on infrastructure and this is making a difference on the ground. We continue to be strong in pharma and IT,” said V Rajanna, CII Telangana chairman.

“The pharma sector is doing good in the State. Though a highly regulated market, the US is a key importer of pharma products. There is also good support from several other countries,” said Srinivas Gowra, president of industry body FTAPCCI.

The State is also a key player in IT exports, which were valued at more than Rs 85,000 crore last year and growing at least ten per cent on an annual basis. The State is also increasing exports in defence, precision engineering and aerospace components. Various industries find it easy to find the manpower with required skills, he said.

“There is no departmental interference and most of the clearances are online,” he said. Income tax collections too have increased from the State, he said.