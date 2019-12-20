Probationary IPS officers visit Hyderabad Police Commissionerate

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Hyderabad: Eleven probationary IPS officers, including three woman officers, from Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy visited the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate on Friday. Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar interacted with the officers and explained about technology initiatives being taken up by the Hyderabad Police, bandobast during important occasions and functioning of the 17 vertical systems.

The officers also visited the Command and Control Centre, Video Enhancement Unit and the Narayanaguda Police Station. The Commissioner presented mementos and law books the probationary officers. The team included Nitika Pant, Akhil Mahajan,B Bala Swamy, B Birudaraju Rohit Raju, Chennuri Rupesh, Gaikwad Vaibhav, Harsh Vardhan, Khare Kiran Prabhakar, Ritiraj, Sneha Mehra and Yogesh Goutam.

