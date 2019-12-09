Probe in Jainoor vendor’s rape case expedited: Asifabad SP

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy said that the probe into the sensational gang-rape and killing of a street vendor, hailing from Jainoor mandal, was being carried out at a rapid pace and charge-sheet would be filed in a week. He informed that name of the victim was changed to Samatha.

Malla Reddy informed that evidences were being gathered and the three accused were already taken into custody. He stated that authorities of forensic lab were requested to give a report relating to the sexual assault. He added that the report was expected to be issued in a couple of days and cops would file charge-sheet soon after receiving the document.

The Superintendent of Police said that he was personally monitoring the case and pieces of evidence were being meticulously collected to ensure that the accused were convicted. He stated that a report was submitted to the district Collector narrating findings of the investigation and seeking help of the government in expediting the probe.

He stated that orders were likely to be issued setting up a fast-track court for disposing of the case at the earliest. He said that steps were being taken to make sure that the accused is sternly punished as per the law. He added that monetary aid was extended to the kin of the victim within a week and children were being provided education in a government residential school.

The SP informed that a government job would be offered to the deceased’s husband, besides granting a double-bedroom house and monthly pension to the family. He urged the public to restrain their tempers and to cooperate with cops in completing the process of investigation.

On November 24, the 30-year old vendor was allegedly raped and her throat was slit by three persons, hailing fron Yellapatar village in Jainoor mandal. She was on her way to a village in Lingapur at the time of the incident. The trio in inebriated condition forcibly outraged her modesty before killing her. They were arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Bhatti demands stern punishment

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded the government to initiate stern punishment against the accused in connection with the gang-rape and murder of Samatha. He along with party MLAs D Sridhar Babu and Laxmi Reddy visited the crime spot at Yellapatar village on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons, Vikramarka alleged that neither MLAs, nor leaders of TRS party had consoled the kin of the victim so far. He found fault with them for not responding to the heinous crime. He urged the government to extend all support to the family members of Samatha and to ensure that the accused are convicted.

Former MP Ramesh Rathod, District Congress Committee president K Vishwaprasad, Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency Congress in-charge Dr P Harish Rao, DCC OBC convener D Venkatesh and minority cell president Yousuf Hussain were present.

