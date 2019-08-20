Probe into financial irregularities at NIMS

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department has begun a probe into the alleged financial irregularities and corrupt practices at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) at Panjagutta.

The inquiry was taken up following instructions of the Director-General, General Administration (V&E). In a letter addressed to the NIMS Director, V&E Regional Officer and Superintendent of Police DV Srinivasa Rao has requested information, along with copies of relevant files, government orders, circulars etc, by August 23.

The V&E department has sought details of indents from 2017-18 till date for hospital cots from user departments, procedure for purchasing cots and details of purchase, proceedings and procedure for condemnation of existing cots and details of amount recovered from condemnation, along with copies of orders for disposal of the existing cots.

It also sought details of monetary grant for purchase of new cots, payment for purchasing them, details of purchase proposals for medicines from 2017-18 till date, along with government orders of the method prescribed for purchasing medicines by NIMS, details of firms from which the purchases were made, indents placed and payments made month and year-wise and also details of indents for implant given by neurology and neurosurgery departments.

Details of quality specifications for such indents, indents of dialysis machines placed and procured by Dr Gangadhar for the last three years and the names of firms from which the machines were procured were also sought. It also asked for details of purchase of CARM equipment used by the gastroenterology department, along with details of appointment of financial advisor Madhusudhan including his experience in financial and accounting matters.

The department also sought details of Aravind Reddy, a senior clerk, along with the information of inquiry for which B Rajanna was inquiry officer till date in NIMS along with relevant files. They have been asked to furnish details of action taken against doctor N Satyanarayana based on the recommendation of the V&E department’s report dated May 11, 2011, along with action taken on resolution number 1,256 in the 62nd executive meeting of NIMS on Satyanarayana.

Among others, details of staff working in finance and stores; date from which they were working along with the details of Head of the Department of Vascular surgery, date of appointment and cases attended by him; details of appointment and attendance particulars of lift operator Lakshma Reddy, conveyance facility provided to doctor Satyanarayana along with details of staff of medical and non-medical department-wise working since 2015 and their salaries; appointment of doctors Manohar and Satyanarayana, and Shiva of the MRI department apart from appointment details of Gangadhar and tenders and contracts awarded by him, besides cases attended by him.

