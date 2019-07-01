Probe officers of murder case felicitated

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday felicitated police officials who investigated the case of murder and sexual abuse of a 10-year-old boy. The minor was murdered by a 17-year-old in June 2017, with a court on Thursday awarding the juvenile life imprisonment.

The juvenile was sentenced under Section 5 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for committing sexual assault, and under sections 377, 364, 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. The trial was held at the Child-Friendly Court in Bharosa Centre here.

The officers who were felicitated are K Pratap Reddy, Additional PP, First MSJ court; Mohd Tajuddin Ahmed, Additional DCP (former ACP Falaknuma); Syed Faiz, DSP (former ACP Falaknuma); MA Rasheed, ACP Falaknuma; Y Prakash Reddy, former SHO Chandrayangutta; G Koteshwar Rao, Inspector Chandrayangutta; K Krushniah, SI Chandrayangutta; and VR Subba Rao.