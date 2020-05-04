Procure all paddy by May 31: Indrakaran Reddy tells officials

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Mancherial: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that steps were being taken to procure all paddy produce grown in Yasangi season by ensuring coordination between authorities concerned and rice millers.

He convened a review meeting with authorities concerned over purchasing of various produces here on Monday. He was joined by Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha and Government Whip Balka Suman.

Indrakaran Reddy instructed the authorities to achieve target with regard to procurement of paddy set by the government by May 31. He told them to avoid inconvenience to farmers during the purchasing of the grains. He asked millers to operate mills throughout a day and to ensure workers for loading and unloading.

The Minister stated that the government set a target of procuring 2.25 lakh metric tonnes. The paddy categorised A grade was priced for Rs 1,830 per quintal and normal quality of paddy was paid Rs 1,815 per quintal. He informed that 34.72 lakh gunny bags were available as against the requirement of 56.46 lakh bags.

Indrakaran said that 29,799 metric tonnes of paddy was procured from 3,863 farmers through 184 centres out of the total 249 centres in the district. The data of 1,081 farmers were entered on online and Rs 12.22 crore was paid to the sellers. District has 19 para-boiled millers, with an installed milling capacity of 1.03 lakh metric tonnes, he added.

Indrakaran further noted that the COVID-19 pandemic was under control in Mancherial due to sustained efforts taken by the authorities and cooperation of the public. He told the officials and civilians to show similar passion in the battle against the virus. He hoped that the district would be figured in green zone by the end of this month.

Government whip also stressed on the need to achieve target of procurement by having coordination between officials, millers and public representatives. He wanted them to chalk out an action plan for procuring the paddy. Collector Bharati Hollikeri cautioned that licenses of the millers would be cancelled if they indulge in wrongdoings. She told them to follow rules when shipping the grains.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson N Bhagyalaxmi, MLAs N Diwakar Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, MLC P Satheesh Kumar and Joint Collector Y Surender Rao, Rice Millers Association president Nalmas Kanathaiah were present.

