‘Procure vital drugs directly’

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: The upsurge in Covid-19 cases across the country, including in Hyderabad, has fuelled the demand for investigational therapies involving anti-viral drugs and steroids, although the safety and the efficacy of such drugs on patients are yet to be proven scientifically through clinical trials.

All the major drugs that were approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), New Delhi, for the treatment of Covid-19 patients are in short supply, leading to the instances of hoarding existing stocks and selling them in the black market, sector experts said.

One such antiviral drug, Remdesivir is under a lot of focus in Hyderabad following a spate of arrests made by the police in coordination with drug inspectors from the Telangana State Drug Control Administration (DCA). The arrested were hoarding bulk stocks of the drug and selling them at exorbitant prices in the black market.

Experts call for government intervention

The ideal way to ensure that all such potentially lifesaving drugs are available at MRP for the public is the intervention of the State and Central governments at the earliest.

“The State and Central governments can procure these drugs directly from manufacturers, eliminating the role of middlemen. People and private healthcare establishments can directly buy such medicines from government-owned pharmacies like Jan Aushadhi at affordable rates,” suggests Dr P Eshwar Reddy, executive director, Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association (BDMA-India), Hyderabad.

About Remdesivir

Remdesivir is an investigational antiviral medication that does not cure Covid-19. However, preliminary data shows that hospitalised patients with advanced Covid-19 condition with severe lung infection are recovering quickly after receiving the drug.

In May, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued an emergency use authorisation for Remdesivir to treat severe Covid-19 patients while the MOHFW in July recommended its use as an investigational therapy.

“At present, these therapies are based on limited available evidence, and the availability of these drugs is also limited in the country. They should only be used in a defined subgroup of patients,” the MOHFW said in its recommendation.

The DCGI approved ‘Restricted Emergency Use of Remdesivir Injectable Formulations’ for treatment of patients with severe Covid-19 infection and Favipiravir tablets for mild to moderate Covid-19 subjects.

In June, the Indian regulatory authorities allowed such drugs to be imported and later realising the need to augment stocks and ensure the availability of such drugs at market price, the DCGI in July gave approval to manufacture Favipiravir tablets and Remdesivir injections indigenously to several Indian pharma companies. The sector experts said the availability of such drugs would become easy in the coming months.

