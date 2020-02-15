Producer to sue makers of Parasite

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Tamil producer PL Thenappan, who holds the rights of the 1999 Vijay Starrer Minsara Kanna, has declared he will sue the makers of Parasite, the Korean film that won big at the recent Oscars on grounds of plagiarism

“On Monday or Tuesday, I will be filing a case with help from an international lawyer. They have taken the plot from my film. When they find out that some of our films have been inspired by their films, they file cases. Similarly, it is only fair for us to do the same,” Thenappan told thenewsminute.com, adding that he would seek compensation from the producers of Parasite for copying the idea of his film.

On Sunday evening in Los Angeles, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite created history by becoming the first foreign language film to win the Best Film award at the Oscars, besides trophies for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Film. Vijay’s selfie goes viral Tamil superstar Vijay’s new selfie with fans has been trending on social media.

The actor clicked the selfie with fans in the town of Neyveli. The selfie which has now gone viral over the past few days was clicked from the top of a vehicle. In the pic, a huge crowd can be seen in the background. Apparently, they are fans who came to watch Vijay shoot his upcoming film, Master.

