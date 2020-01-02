Producer’s son booked for abusing Hyderabad cops

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police have registered a case against Tollywood producer Natti Kumar’s son Kranthi on charges of abusing policemen in an inebriated condition during New Year celebrations near Country Club at Somajiguda.

According to the police, the patrolling team of the Punjagutta police received a message on a brawl outside the Country Club around midnight. On reaching the place, the police found a few persons creating a nuisance at the spot.

“When the patrol officers were collecting details, Kranthi behaved rudely and created nuisance.

He obstructed the policemen and pushed them,” said Karunakar Reddy, Inspector, Punjagutta.

Later, the police detained Kranthi and shifted him to the police station. Minutes later, Kranthi’s father Natti Kumar and his family members came to the police station and engaged in arguments with the police. Based on a complaint lodged by the patrolling staff, the police have registered a case under section 353 (deterring duties of public servant) of IPC read with 34 of IPC.

