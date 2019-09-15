Products by differently-abled put on expo in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: An exhibition of products produced by persons with disabilities (PWDs) was organised at a three-day national summit for Divyangan at Sharadhamam Shikshana Kendra, Bandlagua Jagir, Hyderabad.

The exhibition, concluded on Sunday, featured stalls which also showcased products and services for the disabled. It also provided an opportunity to bring to light many success stories from across India.

Nearly 52 stalls were set up by voluntary organisations from various parts of the country. Art lover Sowjanya Laksmi, who is not a disabled person, showcased many handicraft products, including Kondapalli toys and dolls made up of papers, and jewellery made up of Terrakota mud. She has 200-plus unique products and long-forgotten good old games such as Damarka, Etikoppada, Chidatha etc.

The objective behind these exhibitors showcasing their products was to make them draw inspiration from one another and make lives of PWDs more meaningful, said Sankhyam, the event organiser.

Some of the other NGOs participated in the exhibition include Jeevandan, Center for Organ Donation, Eye Banks Association of India, National Park for People with Special Needs, Nayi Disha, National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities, Ethnic Bazaar, Amma Eye, Organ and Body Donation Promoters’ Organisation, Uma Educational and Technical Society, Alambana Special School for Disabled, Asha Bhavan Centre, Shankar Foundation etc and others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter