Prof B Suresh Lal of KU selected for State Best Teacher Award

Warangal Urban: Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, Prof B Suresh Lal was selected for the State Best Teacher award by the Telangana government. Orders to this effect were issued on Saturday.

Prof Lal, who has 25 years of teaching and research experience, is a reputed scholar on Health and Environmental Economics and Development Economics. He is also serving as Editor to the International Journal of Environment & Development.

He published 20 books and 115 articles in international journals and conferences, and completed five research projects, guided 11 PhD scholars and delivered 311 Talks to college students on various contemporary issues. He got vast administrative experience as Head of the department, NSS Programme Coordinator, Joint Director Hostels, Coordinator PG Programmes of SDLCE, Director Physical Education and Secretary University Sports Board, KU.

Prof Lal was elected Fellow of International Academy of Social Sciences USA and International Society for Ecological Communication-Poland. He is a member of the editorial board of 40 International Journals. Jury Member, the Global Undergraduate Awards, Dublin-Ireland and Member, 20 International Academic Organizations like WHO, WSSCC, GEI, WALAC, UNWTO, HEF. He visited 20 countries across the globe on academic assignments.

Prof Lal won a number of 47 awards for his research excellence and community service, including Indira Gandhi National Award conferred by the president of India in 2014, the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the US President (2014) and Amartya Sen Gold Medal (2014).

